BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A lot of kids kept their cool this holiday weekend at Ralph Wilson Park along Buffalo's waterfront.

An event called Splash into Summer took place on Sunday.

Kids, and even some adults, used the splash pad and pool in the section of the park that is still open.

There was also a foam party, and some people stopped just to enjoy a picnic this holiday weekend.

Other parts of Ralph Wilson Park Are scheduled to reopen next summer Following an extensive reconstruction project.