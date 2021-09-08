Splash World to remain open on weekends for the rest of September

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Splash World announced it will remain open on weekends for the rest of September.

Officials say guests can continue to enjoy limited water park attractions, weather permitting. Refer to its website here or Facebook here. Splash World says as a thank you it will extend the preview ticket price of $9.99 and those 36" sand under are free when accompanied by an adult.

Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World is located on Grand Island at 2400 Grand Island Boulevard, the former Fantasy Island, you can find more here.

It plans to open fully in the spring of 2022.