Watch Now
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Spectrum to host Nov. 8 hiring event in Cheektowaga

spectrum.jfif
WKBW
spectrum.jfif
Posted at 3:03 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 15:06:22-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spectrum announced Monday a hiring event to recruit up to 40 new employees for its video repair call center in Cheektowaga.

The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spectrum's Cheektowaga Call Center at 2875 Union Road.

The event will look to hire customer service representatives who will provide over-the-phone cable TV support, repair services, and customer self-installation assistance.

Hourly wages for the positions start at $20 an hour, with an additional $.75 an hour shift differential for evening work hours and growth potential.

The positions also come with comprehensive health benefits, a retirement plan, and up to $10,000 a year in education assistance. Complimentary and discounted pricing on Spectrum Internet, TV, and mobile will also be available for new employees.

To learn more about the hiring event, and job positions, click here or text "Rep" to 97211.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020