BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is asking the Western New York community to help stock its pet food pantry ahead of the holiday season.

The organization will hold its annual “Pack the Pet Food Pantry” event beginning Friday, November 20, with the goal of replenishing critical supplies used to help local pets and the families who care for them.

The SPCA says its Pet Food Pantry provides more than 55,000 meals each month for local pets.

Bethany Kloc, communications manager for the SPCA Serving Erie County, said the need has grown as families face rising costs.

“It’s so needed because, as we all know, life has just been getting more and more expensive and people sadly are choosing between themselves, feeding themselves and their family, and feeding their pets,” Kloc said. “And anybody who has a pet knows that those pets are our family, and we don’t want anyone to go without.”

WATCH: SPCA Serving Erie County looking to ‘Pack the Pet Food Pantry’ ahead of holidays

SPCA Serving Erie County looking to ‘Pack the Pet Food Pantry’ ahead of holidays

The SPCA is asking the community to donate bags of dry dog and cat food, saying a little help can go a long way.

Kloc said the organization is not looking for any particular brand, but donations should be unopened and unexpired.

“We really need dry cat and dog food, unopened and unexpired,” Kloc said. “It doesn’t matter what brand. We are not picky. We just need the food.”

Where and when to donate

SPCA Serving Erie County

300 Harlem Road, West Seneca

Friday, November 20: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lumsden McCormick CPA

369 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Friday, November 20: 9 a.m. to noon

Anderson’s Frozen Custard locations

Friday, November 20 through Sunday, November 22 during regular business hours

Online donations are also being accepted.

The “Pack the Pet Food Pantry” event is presented by Lumsden McCormick CPA.

