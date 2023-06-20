SPCA Serving Erie County hosts low cost canine vaccine clinic to help pet owners make ends meet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a parade of pooches at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo on Tuesday as dozens of pet owners lined up for a low cost canine vaccine clinic held by the SPCA Serving Erie County.

"They are providing a really good service for the community," said Olivia Cox, who was there with her 3-year-old dog Coco, "Pet care can be expensive, especially in this economy. It's a really nice way to make sure your pet is in good health."

Rob Neves The low cost canine vaccine clinic is part of the SPCA Serving Erie County's Compassion and Action Platform which is helping to ease the financial burden on pet holders.

The clinic is one of several the SPCA Serving Erie County has planned for this summer as part of the organization's new Compassion and Action Platform. "This is kind of an effort to really learn what the needs are in our community, and respond to those needs," said Gina Lattuca, Communications Officer for the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The clinics not only provide low cost vaccines, but also transportation, pet food and educational programs. It's an effort to help ease the financial burden on pet owners.

Rob Neves LJ Baia and "Milo" were among the dozens of dogs and pet owners that came to the low cost clinic on Tuesday

"What we are hearing time and time again is that cost is a major issue, not just in making sure that home animals are cared for, but in making sure that people can keep their pets," said Lattuca, "If we can take a look at eliminating the need to surrender an animal, if we can look at pet retention, helping families stay together, this will help our job because fewer people will need to surrender animals."

It's an initiative that those we spoke with say goes a long way.

"I have a five-year-old at home, so it's between her and taking care of my dogs," said Andrea Hayes, who was at the clinic with her Siberian Husky Tayven, "Everything is increasing in price so it helps out with bills and taking care of them.

LJ Baia, who was at the clinic with is dog Milo agreed, "It's only $30, but that's $30 that can go towards gas or putting food in his stomach," said Baia, "It helps out in the end."

"It's doing a little more work to really get at what the true needs are of our community in Erie County," added Lattuca.

There will be additional low cost clinics announced throughout the summer.