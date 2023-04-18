SPCA Serving Erie County begins trial adoption and dog day out programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Connecting the community with adoptable animals. That's the goal of two new programs at the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The first program is called "If The Fur Fits". It's a trial adoption program that allows potential adopters the freedom to see how a new pet fits into your home, and lifestyle with no obligation. This programs is available for all adoptable animals including dogs and cats.

"It kind of removes the fear from people," says Gina Lattuca, Chief Communications Officer, "Some people come in and they are not quite sure if they want to adopt. Maybe they find an animal that might be a good fit but they are a little fearful if the animal won't work out."

So for example if you develop allergies, or the new pet doesn't get along with your current pet, "If The Fur Fits" tries to remove those barriers and keep people open minded about the adoption process.

"It removes the stigma about a possible return," says Lattuca, "Now people understand that it's completely acceptable if the animal doesn't work out, you can bring the animal back, and try another animal to see if the fur fits."

The other program is called "Doggy Entourage" which is open to potential adopters and non-adopters who want to take a dog out of the SPCA for a few hours, or even the day.

"Even if you are not considering adopting, maybe you just had to say goodbye to a special dog, or maybe you are not allowed to have a dog, but maybe want to spend some time with puppy love, you can get the dogs out of the shelter and bring them on a field trip for the day," said Lattuca.

And the "Doggy Entourage" program is already a success.

"It's proved to be wonderful for our dogs," said Lattuca, "Not only because they have been out of the shelter for awhile but because some of the "Doggy Entourage" visits that have taken place, people who have no intention of adopting take the dogs to others they know who do have intentions of adopting. Many of the dogs that have been adopted as a result of "Entourage" are not necessarily by the person who took them out."

Both programs are designed to help the SPCA Serving Erie County address what the organization expects to be an uptick in admissions in coming months. For the animals, it's a win-win.

"What the data shows is animals that are brought back to the shelter environment after being out of a shelter environment for a period of time, come back a little happier, a little less stressed," said Lattuca.