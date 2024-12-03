WNY girl who beat cancer reportedly gets shoved at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eight-year-old Mia DeCamilla could not wait to cross off going to an NFL game from her bucket list.

"We got there a little early. I knew it was snowing. We're from Rochester. It takes about an hour and a half," Mia's father Mikey DeCamilla said.

The Rochester native and her father recounted the events that led to them leaving by halftime.

"From the beginning, these folks behind us. I don't know if it was the same guy or not. I didn't pay attention, but they were, on purpose, throwing snowballs at Niner fans. They even said it out loud, 'We're going to be hitting Niner fans in the head all game," DeCamilla said.

It got to a point where one man, who they described as belligerently drunk, was antagonizing nearby Niner fans.

"I'm going to barrel through these Niner fans anyway. He's coming up and he just starts to barrel through and push people out of the way. He kind of tried to bump into me and got past me. When he got past me, it was Mia and he pushed her," the father explained.

She happened to fall in the lap of another Niner fan, which broke her fall, he said.

Her family created a Facebook which has captured the attention of Buffalo community advocates, notable football players and even the Buffalo Bills staff.

Young Mia was in high spirits during her interview Monday night.

"I am feeling great," she said.

"I hope that the Bills realize that there's an issue and you need to have security and make it more a family atmosphere and family event rather than a party house."

Mia is an advocate for childhood cancer.

She has overcome it not once, but twice.

The situation is hurtful for the DeCamilla family, especially since she gives back to the Western New York community through advocacy.

"Having people understand the different types of cancer," DeCamilla said. "Kids are really impacted these days with cancer. All the things that Mia got during this difficult time, it meant a lot to us so I really just want to give back and do the same thing," the father shared.

Mia is no stranger to 7 News. In July of 2023, she spoke with Derek Heid about her 18-month long fight with cancer.