Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parents of childhood cancer patients shave their heads in support of their children’s fearless fight

“It’s just hair, it’ll come back when they’re done fighting.”
Mia Decamilla shaves her mom, Sherry's, head
WKBW/Derek Heid
Mia DeCamilla helps the staff at Hair Reformation by Natalie shave her mom, Sherry's, head
Mia Decamilla shaves her mom, Sherry's, head
Mia DeCamilla
Sherry Decamilla
Posted at 9:07 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 21:07:21-04

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — Five parents took on a brand-new hair style Sunday, All in support of childhood cancer.

“Once I do this it makes me feel really good that I can help somebody out there, said Mike Noworyta, who’s own 11-year-old daughter Keeley has been in remission for two years. “It’s just hair, it’ll come back when they’re done fighting.”

The five families gathered at Hair Reformation by Natalie in East Amherst.

The event was originally created to support Mia DeCamilla. She is just 6 years old and has spent the last year and a half battling childhood undifferentiated embryonal sarcoma of the liver.

Mia DeCamilla
Mia DeCamilla continues to smile despite her over 18 months fight with cancer.

She was in full support of the event and shared why it’s such a big deal for her.

“Because some kids don’t have their hair growing… [Parents should do it] Because it’s kind.”

“When my daughter was diagnosed, she was having a hard time with losing her hair, she knew it was going to happen,” said Mia’s mom, Sherry DeCamilla. “But then she came up to me and was like ‘mom, would you [shave] your hair?’ and I was like ‘of course’ and I actually shaved it every month for her.”

In May 2023, Mia thought she finally beat the cancer, only to get some bad news from her doctors about a nodule that they saw on a post treatment check-up.

“[It was hard] knowing she’d have to do that again and see her sick,” said Sherry. “She had just lost a part of herself.”

A fundraiser was made for their family and if they reached $5,000, Sherry along with other supporters would shave their heads in support of Mia.

However, before the razor ever touched a hair on Sherry’s head, a new wave of good news was passed along.

“The nodule was non-cancerous,” Sherry said. “It was a big relief, because no parent wants to experience what their child has gone through.”

Although the good news could have put a stop to the hair shaving event, Sherry and four other parents whose kids have battled or are currently battling cancer shaved their heads in support of not just Mia, but of all the other kids going through their own fights as well.

Mia had her last chemo treatment Tuesday, July 25 and now all she wants is for her mom to show off her awesome new hair style.

“It’s pretty,” Mia said. “Because no matter what, it’s still [pretty, even if] it’s bald.”

Sherry Decamilla
Sherry Decamilla admiring her new hair style, courtesy of her daughter Mia.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!