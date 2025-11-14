WNY EMS Heroes Honored: Life-saving stories from the front lines

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York's first responders were honored Thursday night at Mercy Hospital's annual EMS Awards Dinner in Hamburg, where local heroes who save lives every day were recognized.

More than 100 people gathered to celebrate the region's emergency medical services personnel, highlighting their extraordinary efforts in life-threatening situations. The honored responders included those who revived a man during cardiac arrest at a Buffalo Bills preseason practice and teams who responded to a terrifying incident in Wyoming County.

In August 2024, a massive tree crashed through an Airbnb in Wyoming County, trapping a retired couple inside the 2.5-story structure. The incident also brought down significant power lines, creating additional hazards for rescue teams.

"The whole incident was quite hectic for a while. This large tree came down on this Airbnb; a 2.5-story structure in a wooded area. It also took down a significant amount of primary power lines as well, so the volunteers had to deal with live wires which somewhat at one point hampered access to these patients," Bill Streicher said.

Volunteer EMTs Zach Stoffer and Dave Parfitt with the Perry Ambulance Service were among the first responders on scene for the Wyoming County rescue.

"Upon that securing, they were able to free the gentleman and continue resuscitative efforts and then secondly, they rescued her and was treating her as well," Streicher said.

Streicher emphasized that the demanding work requires proper recognition for these dedicated volunteers.

"It starts from joining the agency, taking all the mandated and required training, and then getting up at all 24/7 hours of the day to respond to calls, and they need this recognition," Streicher said. "It's a boost in energy for them."

The awards also recognized Seneca EMS as the 2025 Agency of the Year. The team of 72 providers responds to approximately 3,000 calls annually.

