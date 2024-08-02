1 person dead, 1 injured after tree falls, destroying Airbnb in Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead and another person is injured after a tree fell and crashed through an Airbnb in the hamlet of Silver Lake.

First responders say the fallen tree trapped the two victims staying at the Airbnb on Thompson Avenue. Emergency crews were able to get them out with the help of neighbors in the area.

Authorities at the scene say a male victim died Friday at Wyoming County Community Hospital and a woman was taken to Strong Memorial via Mercy Flight.

Emergency demolition is scheduled to happen Friday after the home was destroyed. Four cars were also damaged.

NYSEG and RGE are working with local towns and villages to help clear the road and restore power to the area.

There is no word yet on what caused the tree to fall. Storms had passed by the area Friday morning but it remains unclear if this is weather related.