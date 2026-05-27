WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Andrew Lewis Caldwell is no stranger to the big or small screen. For his latest role, Caldwell dukes it out with Nicolas Cage's web-slinger on the streets of 1930s New York City in "Spider-Noir".

Caldwell, a West Seneca actor, writer, director, and co-founder of ALC Acting Studio, is now starring in Amazon Prime's "Spider-Noir."

Amazon/MGM Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, aka The Spider, in Amazon Prime's "Spider-Noir".

The series is based on the Marvel Comics character most prominently portrayed by Cage in 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." This new series will follow Cage as detective Ben Reilly, gaining superpowers and taking on some of the city's newest villains.

Caldwell will portray Dirk Leydon, also known as the electrically-charged Megawatt. To portray the villain, Caldwell would sit in the make-up chair for 4 hours each day.

"My first day of filming was at the Universal back lot, shooting a huge fight scene with Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man," Caldwell said. "It's New York City, 1930s, there's a thousand extras around. There's buildings and lights, and there's Spider-Man and Nick Cage."

"My first day on set was like, 'Hey, Nick, nice to meet you. We're gonna do a full choreographed fight scene right now.' And, so pressure was high, but it was amazing," Caldwell said.

Adam Beam A bust of Andrew Lewis Caldwell's head, used for the make-up transformation into the villainous Megawatt in Amazon Prime's "Spider-Noir".

Caldwell went on to describe working alongside Cage.

"He's exactly what you expect, but in the weirdest way, like humble and normal, like how could Nicolas Cage not be eccentric?" Caldwell said. "It's who he is, but among all that, there's this like cool humility about him."

"He's awesome, he's fascinating, he's the nicest guy. He's very down-to-earth, and he appreciates the art. He's an artist first," Caldwell said.

WATCH: West Seneca actor talks behind the scenes of new 'Spider-Noir' series

West Seneca actor talks behind the scenes of new 'Spider-Noir' series

Caldwell recounted another actor's first day on-set with Cage.

"She was very nervous around Nick Cage on the first day," Caldwell said. "She was kind of staring at him, and we could see that she wasn't focused, and Nick noticed."

"He's kind of pacing back and forth getting into character, and he's noticing her watching him and, say you're her, and he's kind of doing this and he's noticing her and then finally he goes, 'I'm gonna steal the Declaration of Independence.'"

When describing the show, Caldwell said the crew was massive and they had the best of the best.

"It was like you give a bunch of actors who value the art more than the spectacle an opportunity to make something like 'Spider-Man,'" Caldwell said. "Our crew was so massive. I mean, we had countless Emmy winners, Oscar winners in our crew, and so we had the best of the best making the show."

ALC Acting Studio Caldwell (L) alongside fellow cast members Jack Huston, Brednan Gleeson, Abraham Poppola, Lamorne Morris and Nicolas Cage at the New York premiere of "Spider-Noir".

ALC Acting Studio Andrew and Jennifer Caldwell at the New York premiere of "Spider-Noir".

However, Caldwell admitted that when first cast in the production in 2024, he was a tad nervous to leave the studio behind. Caldwell opened the studio with his wife, Jennifer, a Buffalo native, in 2023.

"I was a little worried to leave my studio. I moved to Buffalo, and I plan on staying here and opening up the studio, which is what I'm gonna do, and this is what I wanna have last," Caldwell said. "Leaving the studio at such an early time was scary for me to have to go to Los Angeles for, you know, 4 or 5 months and not be here, but I was excited."

ALC Acting Studio offers lessons in acting, directing, writing, and much more.

"It's just grown so much over the past two years and it's become this community of people that are incredible and they're artists, and they're creating art, and they're seeing their art, and it's awesome," Caldwell said.

The full 8-episode season is now streaming on Amazon Prime.