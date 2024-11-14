'I love the opportunity to do it': West Seneca actor to star in Amazon's Spider-Man Noir

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — West Seneca actor Andrew Lewis Caldwell is set to star in Amazon's Marvel Series Spider-Man Noir alongside Nicolas Cage and Lamorne Morris.

Caldwell tells 7 News he hopes to bring national attention to his acting studio in Western New York.

WKBW West Seneca actor Andrew Lewis Caldwell to star in Amazon's Marvel Series Spider-Man Noir alongside Nicolas Cages and Lamorne Morris

"I'm just as excited to be in Spider-man as I am to be in something you never heard of before. I love the opportunity to do it, but I'm excited about what I am doing here," said Caldwell.

Caldwell started ALC Acting Studio along Seneca Street in West Seneca in 2023 and has used his love for Buffalo and acting to help propel local actors to their spotlight.

"I knew you could live in a place like Western New York. I knew you could have a normal life, start a great business, do this thing here, and still achieve things outside of living in the LA bubble," said Caldwell.

After Caldwell met his wife Jennifer, a WNY native, they moved to Buffalo to try to kickstart the locals' love for all things theater and production.

WKBW West Seneca actor Andrew Lewis Caldwell to star in Amazon's Marvel Series Spider-Man Noir alongside Nicolas Cages and Lamorne Morris

"Andrew and I have been together for a little more than 8 years, so it's just crazy to see where we began and where we are now," said Jennifer, CEO of ALC.

The actors and crew tell me the magic takes over when you step in the door.

Seeing the next generation hit different strides is exciting for us, too. It's exciting, if not more important, for us, said Chris Scherr, COO of ALC Acting Studios.

Many actors dream of moving to bigger cities to pursue their passions, so having a studio outfitted for auditions and acting lessons is valuable.

"It's very relieving because I thought I had to go to LA to do this, and that's just not the case at all," said Elisabeth Manente.

WKBW West Seneca actor Andrew Lewis Caldwell to star in Amazon's Marvel Series Spider-Man Noir alongside Nicolas Cages and Lamorne Morris

ALC Acting Studio has acting classes for ages 8 and up, an audio recording booth, self-taping opportunities, and headshots.

You can learn more here.

