'We're finally making it happen': West Seneca moving forward with plans to lower speed limit

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The speed limit is 35 mph in West Seneca. But, on a few side streets that drivers use to cut through and on some main roads, neighbors say drivers completely ignore that.

"Like last night, I was sitting on my porch, a car went down around 69 miles an hour," said Tom Beyer, who lives on Seneca Creek Road.

Speeding in West Seneca has been a problem for years. We did this story three years ago, and now things are moving forward.

"It's not a quick fix, but I think it's something that's been talked about for a long time and we're finally making it happen," said Gary Dickson, Town Supervisor.

That fix is lowering the speed limit from 35 to 30.

"You might think that lowering it to 30 is not a big deal, but it does lower the limit where police can feel confident about giving tickets," said Dickson.

So if you're going 40 mph, there's a bit more cause for police to give tickets.

What about speed bumps or a road diet?

The Town Engineer did a study and suggested the following:



Striping

Curb extensions or "bump outs"

Changing the road to an "S-shape"

Raised sidewalks

Speed Humps

Speed Radar Signs

Stop Signs

But none of that is happening just yet.

Taylor Epps Town Supervisor Gary Dixon asks neighbors to slow down when driving

"That's not something we want to do right away. Speed bumps are not liked by the highway department, they're not liked by the fire department," said Dickson. "So we want to avoid that if possible."

So they'll start with the speed limit and go from there.

They'll have a public hearing at a town board meeting and hope to have this approved and take effect later this summer.