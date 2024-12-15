'We embrace it, we love it': Snow brings families out for Santa Land 2024 at Chestnut Ridge Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow and cold in December are too much for some, but just right for families looking to spend a Saturday in their own winter wonderland.

"We embrace it, we love it," said Hannah Buehler, who came by with her fiancé and twins Arden and Grayson.

Santa Land 2024 was the perfect occasion to get families out for hayrides, letters to Santa, food trucks and more.

Hannah Buehler, her fiancé and twins

"We have such amazing things here, whether it's sledding or walking, taking the dogs out, there's so much to do," said Buehler, who lives in Orchard Park.

"We're from the Northtowns, we wanted to come see all the snow," said Marc Heintzman with his son Rocco. "It's great to play around in it, kids love it. It's a great way to spend the day."

"I think the timing was actually perfect," said Molly Wallschlaeger, who came out for the first time with her kids. "Kinda funny how the sun was able to come out like this and everyone was able to enjoy it."

"We're thankful to live in a place where they can put on stuff like this," said Kortney Glendenning.

There were also live animals and a Park Ranger Education Exhibit. The Free NFTA Parks Adventure Bus and PAL service drove people from the downtown bus station to the event.