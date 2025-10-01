'We are drowning': Trend of higher rent and lower quality of life at mobile home parks statewide

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a rat problem in Hamburg is now pointing to a larger issue for neighbors who live in mobile home parks.

"We gotta help these families," said Yvonne Maldonado, organizer with Manufactured Housing Action, an advocacy group. "We are drowning. The cost of living is so high."

Let's go back to December 2024. That's when Diana Patton told us about a rat issue at Eagle Crest Mobile Home Park.

Since then, she says the quality of life has decreased and the cost of rent has increased.

"My rent has gone up 23% since 2019," said Patton. "It's getting to be a lot, and if I can't live here, I'll have to move out of Hamburg."

She walked me around the park and showed me issues with crumbling infrastructure, including a culvert with several potholes in the park.

Some of her neighbors shared some of their issues with me, but expressed concern about getting kicked out if they went on camera.

Taylor Epps Diana Patton has lived at Eagle Crest Mobile Home Park since 2017

"I want these people to have what they're supposed to have," said Patton. "A safe and habitable place, reasonable rent, free from retaliation."

Statewide trend

When I called Diana earlier in the week, she was on the phone with Maldonado, who explained this trend to me.

"These big corporations are coming in, a lot of them are from out of state, they grab up these communities, they cut back on maintenance, and it becomes a problem," said Maldonado.

She tells me neighbors are being priced out and worries it could lead to an increase in homelessness.

Taylor Epps Pictures of the homes in Eagle Crest Mobile Home Park

It's something New York State lawmakers are on top of.

"It's a population that's obviously very vulnerable; it's a population that can't slip through the cracks," said Assemblyman Jon Rivera, who represents the 149th district.

He tells me there have been laws passed to help protect these residents and that the Attorney General's Office has sued mobile home park owners in other parts of the state.

"We're ready to pursue this with Eagle Crest and any other of these manufactured home parks in our region," said Rivera.

Mobile Home Park Owner's Response

Eagle Crest Mobile Home Park is owned by RHP Properties, based in Michigan.

I reached out about these issues, and a spokesperson responded with a statement.

Taylor Epps

Eagle Crest signage

"Our priority is the safety, well-being and quality of life for residents and staff in our communities," wrote Joel Brown, RHP Properties. "There have been recent incidents involving aggressive behavior by one of our residents towards our staff, which required the police to be contacted. Aggressive behavior is not tolerated in our community."

Brown mentioned issues with the culvert that Patton pointed out to me, and says full repairs are expected in November.

He says the rat issue is happening all around town, and they've seen progress and will keep neighbors updated.

And when it comes to rent increases?

"Any recent rent increase complies with what is allowable in the state of New York," wrote Brown. "RHP Properties has owned and managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years and is guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing affordable, well-maintained communities."