'We are at capacity': SPCA Serving Erie County pauses animal admissions

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — When you walk into the SPCA Serving Erie County, you're greeted by staff members and friendly, furry faces. But they're dealing with a lot behind the scenes.

“Cleaning time is practically tripled, if not more,” said Gina Lattuca, Chief Communications Officer.

That's because the cruelty cases keep coming in. Right now, the team is tackling an outbreak of panleukopenia—a highly contagious disease that recently affected a group of rescued kittens.

“If it’s not handled correctly, it could wipe out our entire feline population," said Lattuca.

Taylor Epps Cats hanging out during lunch

Given the current circumstances, taking in more animals could overwhelm the shelter. So intake is on hold for now.

“In cases like this, we're dealing with repeat offenders. We need to prioritize animals that are most at risk and most in need,” Gina notes.

And while there is physical space at the SPCA for animals, it's their resources that are at capacity.

But this doesn't mean they're not able to help.

“There will be a way that we can find help, so please don’t hesitate to reach out if you know of an animal in need of rescue,” Gina urges.

And there's a way you can help.

“We are depending on adopting out more animals more than ever before, as we need to clear the shelter to make room for those that are ready for adoption,” Gina explains.

They have several programs going on right now, including Waived Fee Wednesdays and Golden Ears, where adoption fees are waived for all dogs 7 years and older for those 50 and older.