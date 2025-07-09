'We all made it through': East Aurora business owners celebrate end of construction on Pine Street

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After four months of crews, cones and concrete, Pine Street in East Aurora is back open and business owners are throwing a party.

"People, if they're slightly inconvenienced, will find somewhere else to go," said John Cimperman, founder of 42 North Brewing Company.

With fewer customers for businesses in the area, it's been a rough few months.

"It was inconsistent," said Vanessa Frost, owner of MuseJar. "Some days they'd be here, some days they wouldn't, sometimes they'd be in front of our driveway for an hour, so it made it really hard to plan."

John Cimperman Construction on Pine Street blocking businesses

They all agree it was well worth it because of how bad the potholes were before.

"Everyone's really excited, it took a while to get it fixed," said Amy Greene, who opened Ethyl Wine Shop during all of the construction. "Getting people to know we're back here and getting the access from Pine Street is gonna be huge."

So they're celebrating with a party on July 12.

"We all made it through the reconstruction," said Cimperman. "I just think it's a time for folks to come back and reintroduce themselves to the business owners in and around Pine Street."

Several stores in the village will have family-friendly events and discounts, including 42 North. Vidler’s, MuseJar, Stella & Brooke, the Dress Shop, ERLO Contemporary, and Ethyl Wine Shop.

John Cimperman Pine Street Palooza Flyer

MuseJar will have art installations, Ethyl will have a wine tasting and 42 North will have live music.

Live music will begin at 4, and the event is free to attend.