‘Wanted to do a little bit more’: Concert & prayer service for victims of Lake View home explosion

LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The sounds of music and poetry filled the Wayside Presbyterian Church in Hamburg, all in support of the families that lost a loved one and their homes in the Lake View house explosion.

Just over two weeks ago, a fatal home explosion shook the Lake View community. That explosion killed 78-year-old Joene Pease, left her husband, John, in critical condition, and forced an emergency demotion to the Palaszewskis’ house next door.

Family Photo

“While we can offer prayers and condolences for a situation like this, we wanted to do a little bit more,” Wayside Presbyterian Church Congregational Care Director Becky Ventre said. She tells me the Palaszewski family are members of their congregation.

“I just felt immediately that I had to do something to help bring unity to the community,” co-Founder of the Concerts for the Soul Cory James Gallagher said.

WKBW

In response, Cory and his sister Amy hosted an ‘Evening of Healing for Lake View,’ featuring music by Cory and poetry from Amy.

Dozens of neighbors stopped to pray for the families, as did Lake View firefighters.

WKBW

“Music speaks to the soul in ways that sometimes words don’t,” Cory said.

“My prayer is that it provides comfort and peace and hope,” Ventre said.

The Pease family tells me John remains in critical condition. A GoFundMe for the Pease family has raised more than $27,000.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.