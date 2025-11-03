'Vehicle vandalism': 40+ cars damaged in West Seneca, police looking for suspect

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are looking for suspects after approximately 40 cars were damaged off of Indian Church Road near Union Road and West Avenue.

"This kind of deliberate, reckless criminal behavior will not be tolerated in West Seneca," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The damage was primarily slashed tires and broken windshield wipers/side mirrors. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male dressed in all black around 4:45 a.m. Monday, but the suspect was not found on the scene.

They're now looking for the public's help in finding footage of any suspects.

"Check any home security or doorbell camera footage from early this morning 11/3, particularly from around 4am to 5 am. Even a short clip may help," the post reads.

You can upload any footage that shows any suspicious people, bicyclists, or vehicles directly to their secure evidence portal or reach out to the West Seneca Police Detective Bureau at 716-674-2280 or the Anonymous Tipline at 716-675-8423.

And if you were hit by the vandals, you could get paid up to $500 through the NYS Office of Victim Services. For more info, click here.