Two Hamburg lawmakers split on proposed six-month moratorium on rental homes

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Hamburg leaders have weighed in on whether to pause on new, multi-family home development.

The issue is moving faster than some lawmakers would like.

If passed, the proposal would put a six-month moratorium on building multi-family homes in the town.

Two lawmakers are split on their support for the proposal: a councilmember and the outgoing town supervisor who said things are moving too fast.

"When we overdevelop areas and remove trees and green space, instead of water going into the ground and going into our ecosystem it runs off when you build a parking lot and ends up in our storm sewer, which ends up in Woodlawn Beach and Lake Erie," Town of Hamburg Councilmember Frank Bogulski said.

Bogulski explained this proposal is to give Hamburg leaders time to study impacts, effects and possibly zoning controls.

Councilmember Bogulski said, "That would be irresponsible to look at a short-term gain to say we can get more taxes or more money, without addressing the long-term."

His main concern is water quality, and adds the town also does not have an infrastructure plan.

However, Town of Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak disagrees.

"This would stop development. As the law is written, it would stop even the redevelopment of buildings that could be used for residential. For rentals," Town of Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak said.

He said the town has seen an increase of 6,000 residents over the last 40 years and says people have different housing preferences when it comes to types of homeownership.

"People's lives change. Their circumstances change. Making sure that we have the right mix of housing in Hamburg is important so that the folks who want to come to our community and contribute to our community, have the opportunity to do so, but also folks who want to stay in our community, especially," Hoak said.

He said this could also lead to lawsuits against the town, if it is passed into law.

Hoak, who is stepping down in January, said he wants more time before the resolution is written in stone.

"I also have concerns about because this law has been drafted so quickly. We're talking from just a week from an idea to a draft. That's unprecedented in my time and in the Town of Hamburg," Hoak added.

A public hearing for neighbors to voice their opinions will occur Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at Hamburg Town Hall.