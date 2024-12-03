Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak to resign in January

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak announced plans Tuesday to resign from his position as town supervisor in early January.

Supervisor Hoak said he is leaving early for a "new professional opportunity."

“It’s been an honor to serve the residents of Hamburg as Town Supervisor," said Hoak. "The last three years have been a rewarding and challenging experience. I am confident that I am leaving behind more efficient and effective Town departments.”

Hoak first took office in January 2022. Over the past three years, Hoak says his administration was awarded millions of dollars in New York State and federal grant funding to update community playgrounds and expand programs for children and seniors among other items.

Hoak and other Hamburg Town leaders met at the end of September to discuss rezoning and a proposed budget. You can watch Jaurdyn Johnson's reporting below.

Hamburg leaders and GoBike have also been working on a new design for Lake Avenue to make it safer for pedestrians. Three people have been hit and killed by a car on that road since 2019. You can watch Taylor Epp's reporting below.