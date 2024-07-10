Watch Now
Town of Eden property owners vow to bounce back after farm was destroyed by possible tornado

This isn't the first time Mammoser Farms will have to rebuild, they lost barns during Snowvember in 2014.
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jul 10, 2024

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a matter of minutes, homes and businesses in the Town of Eden were destroyed.

"Barns basically picked up off the ground and flew off," said Catherine Mammoser.

She was emotional, driving home to Mammoser Farms on E Eden Road to find absolute devastation.

The drone video below shows the destruction of the farm.

Drone video shows destruction of Town of Eden farm after possible tornado

Her brother was in one of the barns when it happened.

"I was in this barn here cleaning the cows out and next thing you know the roof was coming off, you couldn't see," said David Mammoser.

And this isn't the first time they'll have to rebuild, they lost barns during Snowvember in 2014.

"I think it'll be a lifelong impact, the farm's been here for many generations," said Catherine.

Dozens of neighbors came to their aid within minutes, helping them pick up the pieces and rebuild.

"We've bounced back before, this time's gonna be more difficult, but we'll make it happen somehow," said David.

There was also damage in Chautauqua County. 7 News' Jeff Russo headed to the Town of Arkwright and Hamlet of Forestville where cleanup has already begun.

Brandon Mead captured dramatic video as the suspected tornado ripped off the roof of his parent's home and flattened a nearby barn on the property.

Trees down, roofs taken off homes in Chautauqua County after possible tornado rolled through

