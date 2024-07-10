Town of Eden property owners vow to bounce back after farm was destroyed by possible tornado

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a matter of minutes, homes and businesses in the Town of Eden were destroyed.

"Barns basically picked up off the ground and flew off," said Catherine Mammoser.

She was emotional, driving home to Mammoser Farms on E Eden Road to find absolute devastation.

The drone video below shows the destruction of the farm. Drone video shows destruction of Town of Eden farm after possible tornado

Her brother was in one of the barns when it happened.

Provided photo

"I was in this barn here cleaning the cows out and next thing you know the roof was coming off, you couldn't see," said David Mammoser.

WKBW

And this isn't the first time they'll have to rebuild, they lost barns during Snowvember in 2014.

"I think it'll be a lifelong impact, the farm's been here for many generations," said Catherine.

Dozens of neighbors came to their aid within minutes, helping them pick up the pieces and rebuild.

"We've bounced back before, this time's gonna be more difficult, but we'll make it happen somehow," said David.

WKBW

There was also damage in Chautauqua County. 7 News' Jeff Russo headed to the Town of Arkwright and Hamlet of Forestville where cleanup has already begun.