'They want answers': Neighbors lead search for missing 61-year-old Hamburg man

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Southwestern Boulevard on Friday, you may have seen bright colored vests, dogs, flyers, walkie-talkies and a bunch of volunteers. All looking for clues to help find Jeffrey Kornacki. He was last seen by his family at the end of September.

"They are nervous and they want answers, so that's why we're all here," said Leah Halbina, one of the volunteers leading search efforts with WNY Missing and Unidentified Persons.

Here's what we know from police: the last potential sighting was reported by an Exxon clerk, on either September 30, 2025, or October 1, 2025.

He rides a black mountain bike, frequenting the Route 20 corridor between Camp Road and Lakview Road, and does not have a history of going missing.

"He's a creature of habit, he rides a bike, he doesn't drive, he doesn't have a cell phone," said Halbina, as they searched along his normal route.

The Town of Hamburg Police Department used AI to create a rendering of what Jeffrey is reported to look like, as shown below.

Town of Hamburg Police AI Rendering of Jeffrey provided by Town of Hamburg Police

They have since released an updated photo, which is from September 24.

Town of Hamburg Police

He's about 5'10", 160 lbs, mostly bald and gray with a long gray beard. He usually wears an OD green baseball hat and blue dickie work pants.

If you have any information or think you may have seen him recently, please get in touch with the Town of Hamburg Police at (716) 648-5111.

Taylor Epps One of the volunteers looking for clues

The search party took pictures of potential clues and plans to keep searching.

"Everybody being here just reminds us that this is what Hamburg is all about," said Halbina.