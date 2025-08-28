‘They are so precious’: OLV in Lackawanna says student safety is top priority

LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW) — Thousands of Western New York school students will be heading back to class for a brand-new school year next week, but in the wake of the horrific shooting of Catholic school children in Minneapolis, school safety is once again top of mind.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley visited Our Lady of Victory Basilica and the school, where this tragedy was deeply personal.

WKBW OLV Pastor Monsignor David LiPuma teared up about talking about Catholic school children.

“Our kids are coming back next week. We have the same school Mass. I thought about all of our kids. I thought about all of our parents. I thought about all of our teachers,” reflected Pastor Monsignor David LiPuma.

WKBW Security doors inside OLV Elementary.

OLV Pastor Monsignor LiPuma fought back tears as he thought about Wednesday’s mass shooting that targeted Catholic school children in Minneapolis.

Next week, Monsignor LiPuma will be holding a welcome-back mass for OLV elementary students.

WKBW Photos of OLV students attending Mass.

“What will it feel like when you stand at the altar and look out at those faces, knowing what happened?” Buckley asked. “Sorry, but that's what I keep envisioning because they are so precious,” Monsignor LiPuma teared up. Monsignor LiPuma says the safety of students, parishioners, and visitors is their top priority.

Security Director Michael Sherry tells me they have armed security guards and more than 100 AI-enabled cameras.

WKBW OLV Security Director Michael Sherry.

“What the AI gives to us is the ability to identify vehicles, persons, sounds, even voices,which is very critical,” Sherry explained. “With our guards. We do tactically, strategically position them, depending on the event, so that they remain mobile, so that they're always in the best position to observe a threat approaching and therefore be able to respond.”

WKBW Mass at OLV.

Monsignor LiPuma tells me they sent a letter to all the school families outlining all their safety measures for both the school and church.

WKBW OLV school sign.

“Let's get something out right away, just let our parents know because they all have the same questions. Actually, a few have called and emailed. Just reminding them that you are our priority and your children are, and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe, but everybody is unsettled,” described LiPuma.

“Everyone needs to have a heightened and constant state of awareness,” stated Lt. Jeremy Lehning.

WKBW Lt. Jeremy Lehning, Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Lehning is with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, says it is “extremely important” to keep the lines of communication open for parents, teachers, students, and patrol deputies.

“Anything out of the ordinary needs to be scrutinized. Everything needs to be taken into consideration; nothing should be left off the table when it comes to something like this. It's very, very important,” noted Lt. Lehning.

WKBW OLV school classroom.

Security Director Sherry reminds everyone never to let their guard down, be prepared, and even then, there are no guarantees.

“This is, as everyone realizes, sadly our reality,” Sherry declared.