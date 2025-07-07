'Their safe place': Butterfly Athletic Park at Wales Primary named one of nation’s best inclusive playgrounds

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A playground that began as a tribute to a young life lost is now earning national recognition as a shining example of inclusive play in Western New York.

Soliant Health has named the Butterfly Athletic Park at Wales Primary School one of the Best Inclusive School Playgrounds in America for 2025. The award celebrates schools across the country that are creating accessible, imaginative, and welcoming play environments for children of all abilities.

“For kids at Wales Primary, the Butterfly Athletic Park is their safe place,” said Principal Kimberly Morrison, who has played a key role in the park’s growth and use. “As a mom myself, of children with special needs, I understand how important it is to have a place where we can take our whole family to play.”

The recognition is deeply meaningful for the East Aurora community, not only because of its inclusive design but also because of its origin.

In 2017, Jeff Durkin built the park with help from local families and volunteers, in memory of his daughter Katie Durkin, who was tragically killed in a head-on collision.

“Mr. Durkin had a dream to bring an athletic park to our school for our families,” Morrison said. “She was such an amazing kid...It was a big loss.”

This week marks 10 years since Katie’s passing, yet her presence is felt more than ever.

Community members also feel the impact. Tom Kopp, a local grandfather, brings his grandkids often.

“There is not another playground that is this extensive, and has this variety and opportunity for them to play,” he said.

The butterfly, featured prominently in the park's design, has become a powerful symbol.