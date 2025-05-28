'I'm very thankful': Longtime West Seneca first responder receives liver transplant

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thirty-five-year fire service personnel, Jay Mazurkiewicz was able to get a new lease on life, all thanks to a liver transplant he was on the waiting list for since the end of last year.

"We got a phone call in the afternoon here from Westchester Medical Center, and they stated that they had a liver and we needed to get down there," Mazurkiewicz explained.

This call came one month after I interviewed him on January 17. At the time, his friends in the fire community and beyond were raising funds for his medical expenses.

After Mazurkiewicz got the call, he and his wife Donna set forth for a 6-hour trek to downstate New York.

"Yeah, I had to be there that evening, and surgery was set for 5 'o'clock in the morning on that, on the 18th," Mazurkiewicz said.

While his liver transplant was in February, he was not off the hook yet.

A little after his surgical procedure, he was in for yet another battle; lung infections while in the hospital. His stay amounted to a roughly 80-day stay. Eight of those days were in the ICU

"That had nothing to do with the liver that I developed an abscess behind the liver, under one of my lungs," Mazurkiewicz said. "Almost didn't make it out of the ICU at that time. My carbon dioxide levels were at a fatal level."

He finally returned home to West Seneca, about two and a half weeks ago.

He and his family said they are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from those near and far.

"I'm very thankful. Our whole family is super thankful, just people we work with, family, random people, like it's just been the support has been so crazy and probably the biggest part of the recovery and everything we've gone through," his daughter, Allison Mazurkiewicz said.

With this second chance at life, the father hopes others participate in organ donation.

"If you have a thought out there to donate your organs, please do. I've had it checked on my license for as long as I can remember," he explained.

Those who want to help Jay with his medical expenses have another chance to do so. A fundraiser event is happening on June 7 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Knights of Columbus on Legion Drive. Tickets are $30.