'Great people get great battles': West Seneca community supporting firefighter needing liver transplant

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca community has rallied to support Jay Mazurkiewicz, a dedicated volunteer firefighter who needs a liver transplant.

Mazurkiewicz, who has served the Western New York community for 37 years, faces mounting medical bills due to his condition.

In response, loved ones have organized a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised more than $26,000 to help alleviate the financial burden.

"Volunteering during his time here and his time down Berwyn Heights, MD, and his time working with New York State Fire and Operations. Jay has put time in, not just all across Western New York but throughout New York State," said Bob Pattison, East Seneca Fire Company Second Assistant Chief.

"He has touched so many lives. This was actually a no-brainer. This was something we knew right off the bat that that's what we wanted to do," East Seneca Fire Company firefighter Bob Jeziorowski said.

"He's just such a great person. Sometimes great people get great battles. We're going to get through this one. We just need some help on the way," Jay's daughter, Allie Mazurkiewicz said.

Mazurkiewicz has been a prominent figure in the fire service, known not only for his role as a firefighter but also as an educator and teacher.

His work has taken him across New York State, from Long Island to Syracuse.

The financial strain on the Mazurkiewicz family has been significant, with travel expenses for medical appointments adding to the burden.

Despite these challenges, the family remains hopeful and grateful for the community's support.

Jay Mazurkiewicz expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, "It's truly humbling to have the support that has come forth to help myself and my family through this very difficult time."

