BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue held a groundbreaking ceremony in Blasdell on Thursday for a new state-of-the-art "cat campus" that will expand the organization's ability to rescue and rehome cats across Western New York.

Since 2001, the Ten Lives Club has rescued and rehomed more than 50,000 cats. The new facility will feature a modern adoption center and enhanced medical facilities to care for even more cats in need.

"So exciting. We really, really need this. Western New York needs it. New York State needs it," said Marie Edwards, Founder and Executive Director of Ten Lives Club. "We're just really, really excited that we are here in Western New York and able to have a cat shelter, a state-of-the-art cat shelter."

WATCH: Ten Lives Club breaks ground on new $3 million cat rescue facility in Blasdell

The project represents a major step forward for the non-profit as it looks to expand its mission in Western New York.

"I think there is a human element to us. We tend to forget about our four-legged friends, and to see them taken care of is very important to me," said Matthew Lanfeer, Chairman of Fundraising for Ten Lives Club.

Ten Lives Club Rendering of the new $3 million state-of-the-art "Cat Campus" in Blasdell, N.Y. Ten Lives Club expects to complete construction in 2026.

The new facility will be part of the "Tyler Bass Cat Campus," named after the Buffalo Bills kicker. The organization received over $400,000 in donations in support of Bass after he missed a late field goal in a Bills playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The total cost of the new facility is expected to be around $3 million. The goal is to complete construction in 2026.

The Ten Lives Club is still looking for community support to raise around $1.3 million for the project.