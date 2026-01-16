TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four streets, one messy intersection in Hamburg, and it’s been causing headaches for years.

"Nothing's been done yet, and I just felt that it's time something be done," said Jim Dziadaszek, who drives through it frequently.

People have been suggesting a traffic circle where Armor Duells, South Abbott Ave., Bayview Rd. & Clark St. meet, and they were heard. It’s coming, just not til at least 2030.

"Terrible, it takes so long," said Dziadaszek.

WATCH: Problematic 4-way intersection in Hamburg could become a traffic circle by 2030

'Takes so long': Problematic 4-way intersection in Hamburg could become a traffic circle by 2030

Jim was the one who reached out to us at 7 News about this after he saw this story about another dangerous intersection in WNY. He raised concerns with the town of Hamburg after his son's car was hit at the intersection in 2023. Everyone involved is OK, but he’s concerned that something else could happen.

"I'm worried this will lead to more tragedy," said Dziadaszek. "I don't understand why they can't solve it with a traffic light at least temporarily."

Taylor Epps Dziadaszek at the intersection

The issue right now is that cars on Armor Duells making a left have a green at the same time as cars coming on Bayview do, causing confusion and many close calls.

So what's the plan?

I went to town officials in Hamburg first to find out more and was told Erie County has been working on the roundabout plan, and DPW Commissioner Bill Geary confirmed via email.

"Yes, the roundabout that has been in the making for years, maybe close to 10," wrote Geary. "Good news is the project is on the Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), through the GBNRTC with federal funds."

But that has to be approved one level up by the state and needs to be approved by the Federal Highway Administration.

Why the delay?

Geary says the funding needed can be accessed by 2030 at the earliest, and it’s a property issue.

"In order to make all the legs of the roundabout work or align, there will be some property needed," Geary wrote.

But can anything be done in the meantime?

"The traffic lights are owned and maintained by the Town of Hamburg, so any changes would be done by them," Geary wrote.

He noted that changes to timing were made over the summer of 2025.