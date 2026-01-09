'More collisions there than I've ever seen it': Concerns over dangerous Cheektowaga intersection

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jeff Wheeler of Cheektowaga emailed us about an intersection that he lives near. Wheeler asked us to look further into it on Transit Road, Pleasant View Drive and Cloverleaf Drive.

"More collisions there than I've ever seen," said Wheeler. He and his family have lived on Cloverleaf for about five years.

Wheeler said he won't let his kids cross Transit Road, especially after witnessing a serious crash a few days ago.

"The vehicle was straight up in the air," said Wheeler.

Wheeler pointed out two major issues. First, Pleasant View and Cloverleaf don't line up, which he said causes confusion and frustration when making turns.

Wheeler said the other issue is speed. He said drivers are not being cautious of other drivers pulling onto Pleasant View or into businesses such as John & Mary's.

"I've seen a car come down here fast and right through that red light, and smacked a car right in the parking lot," said John Guida, owner of John & Mary's.

John & Mary's has been a staple in this location for decades, but new apartments have brought more people and cars to the area. Wheeler said the way to resolve this is get Pleasant View and Cloverlead lined up, and redesign the intersection.

Wheeler said he has contacted town and state leaders, but that only lead to new lines being painted on the street. I called Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Brian Nowak and Cheektowaga Police about the issue, awaiting to learn more.