St. John Vianney parishioners fight to keep their church open

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, at an informational meeting about St. John Vianney’s future, many members voiced their concerns in the ongoing fight to keep the church open.

For Frances Wojtaszczyk, St. John Vianney Church has been more than just a place of worship; it has been a home. This lifelong parishioner said she remembers being part of the church’s first class to receive First Communion.

"Teaching all six of us the religion was the most important thing, and being part of a family, that’s what it is, we never left church on time because we were always talking to everybody," Wojtaszczyk said.

Now, the community faces an uncertain future as the church is set to merge with Queen of Heaven Parish in June, and when Wojtaszczyk first heard the news, she was heartbroken.

"It means everything, everything I’ve learned about God, about growing as a family," Wojtaszczyk said.

James Drzymla, the church’s procurator, is leading efforts to appeal the decision to the bishop, hoping for reconsideration. He said the church recently received an official closure decree, a decision that has left many parishioners determined to fight back.

"We used to think that if your bishop said your church had to close, that was it," Drzymla said. "But there’s actually canon law, and there’s an appeals process to prevent that from happening."

Drzymla argued that St. John Vianney is financially stable and serves an active congregation, making its closure unnecessary.

"We can fund our church, we can repair our church, and we are using our church, just like so many others on the closure list," Drzymla said. "Closing them is really unnecessary."

Mary Pruski, a representative from Save Our Buffalo Churches, agreed. She believes the closure will have lasting effects beyond just the congregation.

"Closing it would take away the young kids we need to evangelize and keep in the church," Pruski said.

Pruski emphasized the hard work parishioners have put into maintaining St. John Vianney, both spiritually and financially.

"People work very hard to keep their church open through donations," Pruski said. "It grows spiritually, it helps the community, and we don’t see a true reason why this parish should be closed."

For longtime members, the church is more than just a Sunday obligation; it’s a second home.

"I’ve been here for so long," Pruski said. "I just see myself staying here forever, until the last day."