WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cars lined up before the SPCA Serving Erie County even opened its “Pack the Pet Food Pantry” pop-up event Friday, proof of just how invested the community is in helping families hold on to their pets during hard times.

"Some people are having to choose to feed either their pet or their children, and obviously you're going to make the choice to feed your children," said volunteer Cory Vandeusen. "So they can come here and get free food and not have to make that tough choice."

Donors arrived one after another, dropping off bags of food and supplies with the hope of easing someone else’s burden. Many said they came because they know how quickly a family can fall on hard times. Some described their donations as a simple act of “paying it forward,” especially as the holiday season adds new financial stress.

Volunteers say they’re hearing more stories from pet owners who are forced into heartbreaking decisions: choosing between feeding themselves or feeding their animals. That rising need is reflected in the numbers. The SPCA’s Pet Food Pantry has seen demand nearly triple this year, jumping from roughly 20,000 meals a month to more than 60,000.

WATCH: SPCA Pet Food Pantry sees demand triple as families struggle to feed their pets

SPCA Pet Food Pantry sees demand triple as families struggle to feed their pets

The SPCA says preventing pet surrender is at the core of this effort. Food assistance is just one part of the support system the organization offers. Families can also receive help with pet supplies, vaccinations, microchipping, and even veterinary care, resources designed to keep pets in homes rather than shelters.

Gina Lattuca, the Erie County SPCA Chief Communications Officer, tells me help is available.

"If there is someone feeling like, I just can't afford to keep this pet, but I can't bear to surrender this pet, because this pet is what's getting me through the next couple months, let the SPCA serving Erie County help you," Lattuca said.

If you need resources or want to donate, you’ll find ways to do so on the Erie County SPCA website here.