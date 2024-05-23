'Something needs to change': GoBike and Hamburg present designs for changes on Lake Ave

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — After three deaths in four years on Lake Avenue, a walk audit and months of planning, there are designs for a safer Lake Avenue.

"I am very concerned that people lost their life here and I wanted to see what improvements might be coming up," said Julie Adamczyk, lifelong Blasdell resident.

Leaders from the Town of Hamburg and GoBike held a meeting Wednesday evening to show four design options.

"These are proven best practice treatments that we've seen across the country that are totally applicable and can be applied to the streets here on Lake Ave," said Justin Booth, Executive Director of GoBike.

What does the community think?

Neighbors had a few suggestions, most of which including lowering the speed, but the reaction was positive.

"It's wonderful that these people put in this time as a not for profit in our community. All their choices are very good," said Adamczyk.

Rose Caber lives on Lake Ave in the same apartments where the three women who were killed lived. Neighbors there tell 7 News they've felt overlooked since.

"There was a couple that I really thought if they get through it'd be helpful," said Caber. "Tonight, a little bit better...as long as they keep in contact with us."

What's next?

They'll take in more public feedback, look over the designs and come up with a plan to present to Erie County.

7 News reached out to the county's Department of Public Works and were told nothing has changed since our last report.

A spokesperson says they have money to put in a HAWK signal, but the Town of Hamburg would have to act first.

Back in February, Commissioner Bill Geary said Lake Ave is a functional roadway. Those at Wednesday night's meeting disagree.

"I disagree with their assessment that this is a function roadway, three people are dead, something needs to change," said Hoak.

Booth says he hopes the county is willing to work with them to change policies and make change happen.

The goal is to have a temporary demonstration model in place some time this year.