Six people plead guilty for involvement in Lake View homicide

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that six people pleaded guilty to their involvement in a stabbing that took place July 10, 2022, in a wooded area near Heltz Road in Lake View. According to the district attorney's office, 25-year-old Brendan Benoit of Boston was stabbed multiple times and found dead at the scene.

Watch Related: Man found dead in wooded area off Heltz Road in Lakeview after alleged assault.

Lakeview assault

Jared M. Adamski, 27, of Hamburg was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Adamski is scheduled to return on May 22, 2024, and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He continues to be held without bail.

Kayleigh A. Skybyk-Schuh, 20, and Harrison J. Drozen, 22, both of Hamburg pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter. Skybyk-Schuh also pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with physical evidence. Skybyk-Schuh and Drozen are scheduled to return on June 27, 2024, and each face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. They both continue to be held without bail.

Connor E. Krone, 22, of the Village of Hamburg pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault. Krone is scheduled to return on May 30, 2024, and faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison. He was released on a pending sentence.

Elexus O. Dean, 22, of the Village of Hamburg pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with physical evidence. Dean is scheduled to return on May 30, 2024, and faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison. She was released on a pending sentence.

Another co-defendant pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault. The district attorney's office said their name would not be released due to their age at the time of the incident.