Man found dead in wooded area off Heltz Road in Lakeview after alleged assault

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was found dead in a wooded area off of Heltz Road in Lakeview early Sunday after an alleged assault, according to Town of Hamburg police.

Police said officers responded to the report of an assault around 1:45 a.m. Sunday and 25-year-old Brenden Benoit of Boston, N.Y. was found dead in the woods. Six people have been charged in connection to the incident.

26-year-old Jared Adamski has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. 20-year-old Harrison Drozen, 22-year-old Conner Krone, 19-year-old Kayleigh Skybyk-Schuh, 18-year-old Larissa Smith and 20-year-old Elexus Dean have been charged with second-degree assault. Additional charges may be filed.

According to police, the six people allegedly lured Benoit into the woods with the intent to assault him and during the assault he sustained knife wounds caused by Adamski.