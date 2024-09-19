'She really needs to be in school': Some West Seneca special education students on wait lists for programming

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — Not every child was able to head back to a classroom for the new school season. A couple of West Seneca School families reached out to 7 News saying their special needs children are being “homeschooled” because they are on “wait lists” to be placed in specialized programming.

I met with one of the families and got some answers for them from the school district.

WKBW Samatha Binkowski is waiting to be placed in a special needs program.

“I can tell she misses being in a classroom setting,” remarked Jennifer Binkowski, parent.

“She really needs to be in school,” said Paul Binkowski, grandfather.

WKBW Samatha Binkowski is waiting to be placed in a special needs program.

The family of adorable and fun-loving five-year-old, Samantha Binkowski, told me they are worried about her development as they wait for her to be placed in a special education program through the district's partnerships.

“I did have an over-the-phone school district meeting, and the school district — everyone agreed — she should be in a classroom setting and she just really needs that interaction with other kids. She needs her services,” replied Samantha’s mom.

WKBW Jennifer Binkowski, mother.

Samantha's mother, Jennifer, told me she's frustrated because she's been trying since last May to get her daughter into a program with the help of the school district.

Samantha has several developmental disabilities and is non-verbal.

"It's got to be difficult for all of you, because you probably don't feel like you have the skill set to navigate her through that kind of school day, right?” I asked.

“Correct. She does need like occupational therapy, physical therapy, special ed teacher,” responded Jennifer.

WKBW Samatha Binkowski photo from graduating from her pre-school program this past August.

Samantha just completed a two-year special education program last month at Monarch in Lackawanna. Now the family is hoping to place her in something similar but needs the district's help.

WKBW Monarch in Lackawanna.

"I know they have early intervention for the younger kids through two years old, but they should have it for the K- through three or higher grades,” noted Noreen Binkowski, grandmother.

WKBW Noreen & Binkowski, grandparents.

“And she really needs to be schooled and if COVID has taught us anything, it's so important that these children not lose an entire school year of learning and being with other students,” described Paul Binkowski.

Samatha's grandparents Paul and Noreen Binkowski reached out to us to help get answers from the West Seneca School District.

"We don't want children home and only receiving limited services or related services. We want children in programs,” commented Dr. Lisa Krueger, superintendent, West Seneca Central School District.

Photo from West Seneca School District webpage Dr. Lisa Krueger, superintendent, West Seneca Central School District.

I reached out to Krueger by phone Wednesday, she told me they have more special needs students on a wait list than in previous years.

“Despite the fact that the school year has started, we have not given up hope to actively pursue every opportunity to help support our students and get them into the best program to best meet their specialized needs as soon as possible,” reflected Krueger.

WKBW Samatha shows off her artwork.

The superintendent said earlier this week one of the special education students had been placed and expects more to be placed soon.

"But we are hopeful that there will be movement on the other situation in the near future,” Krueger said.

WKBW Samatha looking at an iphone.

The superintendent also noted this is not just a challenge in her district but is happening across the region.

“I'm in touch with superintendents throughout the region and many of us are facing similar challenges,” Krueger explained.

For now, Samatha’s family just keeps surrounding her with support.

WKBW Samatha and her mother, Jennifer.

“She's the love of our life,” declared Paul Binkowski.

“She's very lovable, very happy child – always smiling, laughing -- just a bundle of joy,” Jennifer Binkowski reflected.