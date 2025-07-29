'Seems to be hotter': How WNY farmers are protecting crops after cold, wet spring followed by dry summer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — While we all hunt for ways to beat the heat, farmers are coming up with backup plans to do the same, to protect their bottom line.

"I will say, it just seems to be hotter," said Karyn Agle Sullivan. "There are no days off at this time of year, that's for sure."

Henry W. Agle & Sons has been around since the 1830s, so they've seen their fair share of hot summers.

We've only had 7 days of measurable rainfall in July, but the 18-mile creek hasn't dried up yet, which Agle Sullivan says means it's not the hottest, but it still has been tough to deal with.

"Sweet corn, over here, and then peppers, over her,e and they both take a lot of water, and it's just been a challenge to make sure everything's getting enough water," said Agle Sullivan.

Taylor Epps Pepper crops in the Agle's field

It's already busy, with the Eden Corn Festival coming up. She says it's like a switch flipped when the seasons changed.

"After a cold, wet spring, where everything was planted two weeks later than usual. Then it got hot, and it evened everything up, so things are coming all at once instead of spacing out," said Agle Sullivan.

It's limiting production at the Providence Farm Collective.

"The yields have been very, very low compared to last year," said Hamadi Ali, Markets Manager. "This week in market, we have way less produce to get out."

They're working with local agencies on getting a pond on-site that will help with irrigation.

"We'd have it closer to the actual farm, using the watershed and rain from the road, so it'd make us more self-sufficient," said Jeff Herrmann, who works on facilities and equipment for PFC.

Taylor Epps Farmers watering the PFC crops

Their bottom line is okay for now.

"If things get worse, we can definitely use water for Erie County, but that will bump up our usage and we definitely have to pay for it," said Ali.

Both rely on public support.

Agle's is open daily 9-7 and PFC is open Mondays 3-7 and Thursdays 10-4.