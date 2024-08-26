Rural Outreach Center to host backpack and school supply giveaway

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A non-profit organization is working to make sure people outside of the city can make ends meet with students ready to go back to the classroom.

The Rural Outreach Center is holding a backpack and school supply giveaway on August 26th.

Students can also get free haircuts, school photos and health-related screenings.

7 News spoke with the Rural Outreach Center's Care and Outreach Coordinator, Kelly Shanahan, to learn what makes this day so special.

"I love especially when they get the haircuts because usually they'll go get their haircut first and then they'll go get their photo taken," Shanahan said. "Just the looks on their faces that they can come in and have a stress-free day. The smiles and the laughter is just amazing. "

The giveaway is being held from noon until 6 on Monday at the ROC campus on Olean Road in East Aurora.

