GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency to unlock $65 million in state funds for emergency food assistance as federal SNAP benefits are set to be paused this Saturday due to a funding stalemate on Capitol Hill.

Nearly 3 million New Yorkers will be without their SNAP benefits starting November 1. Hochul said the state emergency funds will help food banks and provide about 40 million meals to New Yorkers.

The governor is also deploying the "Empire State Service Corps" to support local food banks across the state.

As state leaders step in to keep food on tables, experts say rural pantries could feel the biggest impact, with more people turning to food assistance than ever before.

WATCH: Rural food pantries in WNY prepare for impact of federal SNAP benefits pause

Rural food pantries in WNY prepare for impact of federal SNAP benefits pause

Rural communities face mounting pressure

Inside a small community food pantry in Gowanda, the need is growing faster than the supply. Pantry Director Desiree Sanderson showed shelves that are usually stocked with canned goods, just hours before a critical delivery was set to arrive.

Sanderson said demand has skyrocketed in recent years.

The pantry now serves almost 400% more meals compared to before the pandemic. This comes as federal SNAP benefits are set to be paused this weekend.

"It could be very challenging for families and a lot of people are concerned," Sanderson said.

When the critical delivery arrived, providing a few days worth of food for dozens of families, volunteers quickly mobilized.

Among the volunteers is Don Mitchell, a Vietnam veteran battling cancer who spends his time helping the community.

"The Lord got me doing this, and I'm doing it," Mitchell said.

It's his third year helping the pantry. Other volunteers include community members like Klause Withlove, who is impacted by the SNAP assistance pause.

"Rather than sitting at home and being sad about it, I'm out here helping. It affects us all," Withlove said.

Rural challenges compound food insecurity

Rural experts say communities like Gowanda face unique challenges, from rising utility costs to fewer resources nearby.

"You put all that together and there's a tremendous sense of anxiety," said Dr. Frank Cerny from the Rural Outreach Center.

As costs keep rising and more families turn to pantries, volunteers say they'll keep showing up, box by box, until everyone's fed.

With so much uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits, 7 News has compiled a list of food resources across Western New York for those impacted. You can find more information here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.