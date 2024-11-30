‘Roads are getting dangerous, slippery’: Heavy lake effect snow moves over southtowns

Heavy lake-effect snow bands really intensifying in the southtowns starting late Saturday morning causing tough driving conditions and poor visibility.

A wall of lake effect rolled off Lake Erie and right into Hamburg, Orchard Park, and Blasdell. It was an ominous view heading over the Skyway in Buffalo, letting you know those infamous lake effect snows were heading into areas south of the city.

“Just another day in Buffalo, honestly,” declared Zak, Lackawanna resident.

Zak from Lackawanna was at a plaza off McKinley Parkway in Hamburg. He was surprised how quickly the lake effect snow punched its way through, all while he was running errands.

WKBW Zak from Lackawanna was running errands in Hamburg.

“Oh yeah. It wasn't like this when I left. It was just all of a sudden,” replied Zak. “I’m not trying to stay out in this for too long. Roads are getting dangerous, slippery."

Lake snows caused roads to quickly iced up, with bitterly cold temperatures and winds whipping up the snow. A 7 News viewer photo shows treacherous driving conditions along the 219 in Orchard Park.

Outside of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the lake effect snow machine kicking into full gear with the possibility of two inches per hour, by Monday. Orchard Park could have up to three feet of snow.

WKBW Outside of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park late Saturday morning.

But Bills fans, who were heading in and out of the stadium shop took it all in stride and said they will be back for Sunday’s game.

“So how are you feeling about all the snow?” Buckley asked. “I’m excited to bring a team from the West Coast over here into the snow, and we should have a great game,” responded Jim Fino, Lackawanna resident.

WKBW Jim Fino, Lackawanna resident.

“Just getting ready for the game. This is gonna be awesome,” commented Lisa Carwas, Hamburg resident. “It’s cold out,” stated Will Freeman.

Frean, who is originally from Australia, is here for Sunday’s game. He now lives in Brooklyn.

“You don't get this in Brooklyn?” Buckley questioned. “No, no, not down there”, answered Frean. “Are you sorry you came?” Buckley asked. “I’m glad to be here.,” laughed Frean.

WKBW Lisa Carwas, Hamburg resident, Will Freeman, Brooklyn resident & Mackenzie Carwas, Buffalo.

Frean and Mackenzie Carwas will be heading back to the stadium for the Sunday night game and are not worried about the snow and cold.

“Not worried. No. We'll dress warm,” said Carwas. “How about you?” Buckley questioned Freeman. “’I’m looking forward to it,” replied Freeman. “Got all your right proper gear to wear for it? asked Buckley. “We’re getting there. I’m about to hit the Bills store,” responded Frean.

WKBW Lake effect snows hit Orchard Park on Saturday.

“One of the hardiest bunch you can ask anyone, anywhere in the country. It’s always about the Bills Mafia and the Bills fans,” reflected Fino.

