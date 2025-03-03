'Right now, there's no recourse': Some NYS corrections officers being fired for continuing to strike

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Corrections officers at 32 facilities across New York State are still participating in a wildcat strike despite the threat of job loss and healthcare termination.

The officers walked off two weeks ago, demanding significant changes, including an end to grueling 24-hour shifts and greater protection against inmate violence.

"There are officers who have been terminated, and right now there's no recourse," said Ernie Dole, a retired Collins corrections officer. "But we're doing what we can to hold everything together."

WKBW Ernie Dole, retired Collins Corrections Officer.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) reported that officers who have participated in the strike for more than 11 consecutive shifts received termination notices on March 2.

WKBW DOCCS termination letter.

As of now, fewer than 10 officers have been officially terminated.

Along with the threat of losing their jobs, strikers are also at risk of losing their health care benefits.

"We have tried at every turn to get people back to work without taking these actions," said Jackie Bray, NYS Homeland Security & Emergency Services Commissioner.

WKBW Jackie Bray, commissioner, NYS Homeland Security & Emergency Services, & DOCCS Commissioner Dan Marticello.

Bray was joined by DOCCS Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello Monday morning during a Zoom news conference from Albany.

The wildcat strike started at Collins following a lockdown at the facility where officers say their lives were in danger.

"There was an officer here who had his finger bitten off by an inmate," Dole said. "He didn't come home in one piece, and the inmate didn't face consequences. This is unacceptable."

WKBW Collins Correction Facility.

Commissioner Martuscello addressed the situation, stating that any permanent change to the HALT Act would require legislative action.

"There's really no change that we can immediately make to the HALT Act other than going to the legislature to make changes," Martuscello explained.

While the strikes are illegal under the state's Taylor Law, which prohibits public sector strikes, DOCCS has yet to make any arrests related to the protest.

WKBW Collins prison guard strike.

The dispute centers largely around the controversial HALT Act (Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement), which workers argue leaves them vulnerable to violence.

A tentative deal was reached last week between the state and union officials, which called for a 90-day suspension of certain provisions of the HALT Act.

"It's actually a disgusting thing on the part of the governor," Dole said, expressing anger over the state's response.

WKBW Collins strike signs.

The state has offered financial incentives, but these striking officers say money is not what they are asking for.

"They're dangling money at them to try to convince them to come back, but for some unknown reason, they don't want to budge on the HALT Act," Dole noted.

