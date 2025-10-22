'Really surreal': The Room Theatre Company in Orchard Park expanding, celebrating a milestone

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a full circle moment for a business in the Southtowns. The building where Annalist Casciano used to train is now where she's teaching the next generation of performers.

"It's awesome. I'm honored to be their teacher," said Casciano. "I remember standing literally right here in this room thinking, that's where I want to be."

The Room Theatre Company is a signing, dancing and acting school for kids ages 3-22.

Casciano is celebrating a milestone, moving from a small building to a 2,000-square-foot studio right in the village of OP after four years in business.

"In 2021, when I was 20 years old with just 8 students," said Casciano. "Today, I have over 100 students who come to my studio weekly for classes."

This new studio space used to be “Amy Lynn’s Dance Studio”, where she trained as a student.

Taylor Epps Annalise's dance photo from 2012

"I remember taking lessons there as a kid and thinking that I wanted a business of my own one day," said Casciano.

Now, she's helping students put on productions of shows like High School Musical, The Addams Family, The Little Mermaid and more.

"I kinda hit the jackpot with the studio I went to, I immediately felt so comfortable and accepted," said Katie O'Connell, 15 who's been in the company since the beginning.

Taylor Epps O'Connell in the Little Mermaid

She was part of the group who took home first place after performing a Wicked Medley at Darien Lake this summer. She credits Annalise for her leadership.

"She's amazing and so open and positive and always including everyone, making opportunities for every student, a great leader for us," said O'Connell.

The plan is to keep growing this talented community. They do weekly classes through June, you can learn more here or by reaching out to Annalise at annalise@theroomtc.com.