VILLAGE OF SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a village like Springville, it can be hard to find a deal on the big-ticket items. There's a new business hoping to help with that and save you some money.

On Cascade Drive, you'll find a Walmart, a Lowe's and now the Springville Bargain Bin.

"Anything under the sun that you would find at a major retailer like Walmart or Target," said John Wittek, one of the partners.

WATCH: Springville Bargain Bin opening October 25, selling products at a discount

'Really needed this': Springville Bargain Bin opening October 25, selling products at a discount

The owners tell me they wanted to fill a void in the village and help folks make ends meet.

And the deals are pretty good. They were waiting on new inventory when I went, and I saw dining chairs for $5 each, a $30 pizza oven, an air conditioner for $80 and a bunch more.

"We go on the website, find out what they're selling it for, and just cut it in half and just kind of give back to the people you know," said Wittek. "Take a little stab at the major retailers that are just continuing to hike up prices around here."

They held a soft opening in early October and saw a huge response from the community.

Taylor Epps An air conditioner on sale for $80

"It blew up so quick, it was almost overnight, it was overwhelming. As we grow, hopefully our inventory will grow and we'll be able to target other types of merchandise," said Ryan Czekaj, another partner.

They will have a grand opening on October 25th and from then on will be open Wednesday-Sunday.

They post updates on deals and when they stock up here on their Facebook page.