‘Ready for adoption’: 32 dogs rescued by SPCA from 'deplorable' conditions in Hamburg ready for forever homes

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, the SPCA Serving Erie County announced it rescued 32 dogs from "deplorable" conditions at a residence in Hamburg. Now, they’re ready to be adopted.

According to the SPCA, the dogs are adults and puppies and appear to be Newfoundland breed mixes.

The good news that the dogs are looking for a fur-ever home was shared on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

The SPCA tells people in that post to “come visit us at our shelter located at 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca, and meet these adorable pups!”

The SPCA said the owner, who is not being identified, has been charged with animal cruelty and will be arraigned in April.