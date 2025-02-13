SPCA Serving Erie County rescues 32 dogs from 'deplorable' conditions in Hamburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it rescued 32 dogs from "deplorable" conditions at a residence in Hamburg on February 12.

According to the SPCA, the dogs are adults and puppies and appear to be Newfoundland breed mixes.

SPCA Serving Erie County

All of the dogs have been signed over to the SPCA and they are receiving baths, examinations, any immediate treatments necessary and any appropriate medications.

"Each individual dog’s needs will be addressed as medical examinations continue," the SPCA said.

SPCA Serving Erie County

The SPCA said the owner, who is not being identified, has been charged with animal cruelty and will be arraigned in April.

If you'd like to donate to the ongoing care of the dogs you can visit the SPCA website here and mention “32 dogs” in the comments section of the form.

The SPCA said there is no information on when the dogs may be placed up for adoption. If you're interested in foster care you can call the SPCA’s Foster Care Department at (716) 875-7360, ext. 216.