'Proud to be prepared': Ambulances in Orchard Park now equipped to handle animal emergencies

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park Fire District EMS has some new equipment on board ambulances in case some of our furry neighbors need saving.

This started after a recent tragic house fire in town where two dogs sadly didn’t make it.

"Occupants were all safe and when they brought out the animals, we tried to resuscitate them," said Amy Jarka, Paramedic. "We tried our best. You have to close the mouth and breathe through the nose, and it makes it difficult."

With some help from Orchard Park Veterinary Emergency clinic, Anke Sturm spearheaded the effort to put together a complete animal emergency kit for each ambulance, including the ability to deliver oxygen to pets in need.

"We hope we never have to use it, but we’re proud to be prepared for every member of your family," the post read.

Taylor Epps Sturm showing the mask on her dog, Bruno

And the EMS team is full of pet lovers, so this was important to them.

"We have 5 dogs, all rescues, so it kinda like was a thing that came from the heart, and we're really proud now that we can help and do the best we can," said Sturm.

This does not mean they'll take 911 calls for sick or injured animals. But if there's an animal at a scene they respond to, they have the tools to help.