Orchard Park stadium area redevelopment strategy discussion continues with second open house

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — City leaders, developers and residents gathered Thursday afternoon, to discuss the future of the area surrounding the new Bills stadium. This investment is touted as one of the largest in Western New York's history.

This is the second open house in the Town of Orchard Park, which provided an opportunity for residents to express their vision for the redevelopment and address improvement.

The region between Interstate 219 and the town border was rezoned last fall to encourage development and research. City officials hope the redevelopment will boost local businesses and ease the tax burden on residents.

Patti Meckes, an Orchard Park resident, voiced her support for the plan saying, "The plan is just absolutely wonderful for growth for Orchard Park. It takes the tax burden off of our residents because our businesses are, they're supported by the taxes."

Other residents, like Vincent Grizanti, emphasized the need for a vibrant entertainment district saying, "All the ancillary, you know, entertainment that has to go with the stadium. I've been to some other games out of town and a lot of stadiums. They have a great developed area around the stadium for fans to do things before and after the games."

Concerns about traffic management were among residents.

"Part of what concerns me is they're wasting a lot of land for parking. I would rather see a spur from a railroad running to Orchard Park and then dropping people off at the stadium," William Thornton said. "That way there you end up with a lot of congestion that you don't have to have."

Judy Lucas echoed this sentiment saying, "If they really want to make this, you know, a world-class destination, we at the very least, need to revisit traffic. You cannot work off of a 10-year-old traffic plan."

Planning officials actively seek community input to create a master plan for the area.

Edward Flynn, planning director at LaBella Associates said, "Well, we're providing information on the future master plan and some of the potential land use changes, so we want their input so that when we actually update the zoning ordinance we have their input for that zoning update."

Anna Worang-Zizzi, Town of Orchard Park community development director said, "So they took the ideas and the feedback from the first open house, and they expanded upon that and it's a little bit farther down the line."

Next steps involve the planning director to develop a master plan for the area around the stadium. They will then take that master plan and develop zoning regulations to match up and deliver that master plan.