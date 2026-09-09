LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our Lady of Victory Elementary School in Lackawanna is starting the new school year with about 100 new students, including roughly 80 who transferred from the former Catholic Academy of West Buffalo on Delaware, which closed earlier this year.

OLV Principal Mary Doyle-Szlosek tells me the school has been working with the Catholic Academy and the Diocese since February to prepare for the influx of new students.

WKBW OLV students back in the classroom for a new school year.

"Catholic Academy and the Diocese contacted us in February about consolidating because their building was in disrepair and they needed to close and couldn't do the repairs, so we've been working with them in partnership since February to make this a smooth transition for kids and for teachers," Doyle-Szlosek said.

The hallways at OLV were filled with excitement on the first day back to class.

"And the energy and the smiles are just fabulous," Doyle-Szlosek said.

WATCH: OLV Elementary welcomes new students from closed Catholic Academy

OLV Elementary welcomes new students from closed Catholic Academy

Among the new students is 8th grader Eryn Fonville, who transferred from Catholic Academy.

"It's such a warm and like welcoming atmosphere, and everyone here is so nice," Fonville said.

Fonville tells me the transition came with some nerves, but she quickly found her footing.

"I'm definitely excited about it. I was originally very nervous because of the new environment and some of my friends not being able to come, but I'm much more comfortable now," Fonville said.

WKBW 8th graders Arianna McDonald & Eryn Fonville.

For students who have been at OLV for years, the new arrivals have been a welcome addition.

8th grader Arianna McDonald has attended OLV for 10 years and said she is happy to have more classmates joining her class.

"It's very fun to have to share eighth grade with them," McDonald said. "So now it's such a big class. It's just so — it's great.”

WKBW OLV students return for a new school year,

McDonald said OLV has always felt like a safe and supportive place to learn.

"It's just it's such a safe place that you can come to. It's a very good atmosphere, and teachers are really here to just help you and help you learn and do everything with you," McDonald said.

Doyle-Szlosek said the school's mission is rooted in a long tradition of community service.

WKBW Photo of the Venerable Father Nelson Baker who founded OLV.

"Father Baker laid the groundwork for us, and we're just continuing his mission and taking care of children and providing services in our neighborhood, and we have a lot of stability here, and that's what people are looking for," Doyle-Szlosek said.

The principal tells me parents come to OLV because they are looking for “faith-based education” and provides students education in a "positive classroom environment with nurturing and caring faculty."

“Families that have similar philosophical beliefs and morals, and there's just a strong sense of respect and community here,” Doyle-Szlozek said.

WKBW OLV classroom.

This school year the school has added more academic support, hired more teachers, added English as a new language teacher. It also provides a technology program, additional UPK class, a counseling center, and a family support center that the Buffalo Diocese is funding through a grant. It will provide support to school families and even the Lackawanna community

Total enrollment at OLV is now around 220 students in pre-K 3 through 8th grade.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

