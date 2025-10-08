'Not to be missed': How you can find all the spooky Halloween displays in East Aurora this year

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's finally a crisp fall breeze in the air, the leaves are changing color and neighbors in East Aurora are ready for Halloween.

"We've got a lot of creative people here," said Joe DuBois, who has a spooky display on South Street.

If you're a fan of all things haunted and spooky, EA is the place to be. There's so much going on here that they have their own website to showcase all of the Halloween happenings.

"It's just to sort of find where the other Halloween decorations are," said DuBois. "Every year we keep adding more and more."

It's called EA Spooky Way. It has a map, a list of events and deals local businesses are running.

Taylor Epps EA Spooky Way site

"And there are some spectacular displays that don't get the traffic because people don't know they're there, there are some not to miss" said David Moomaw.

Moomaw is the mastermind behind one of East Aurora's most famous displays, the spider house.

This year, Honknose the bubble-blowing dragon, and Dizzy Izzy the bat float outside of his home, along with the spiders, bringing joy to all who pass by 432 Oakwood Ave.

Taylor Epps Dizzy Izzy and Honknose

"It's like having that many grandkids," said Moomaw. "It's all about the kids out here, squealing and yelling. Buses come up."

If you want something a little more haunted, head to Joe's at 364 South Street.

"I want to scare the kids," said DuBois about his spooky cemetery display. " I'm not a designer or anything, I just enjoy doing it."

Taylor Epps This skeleton sits at the front of DuBois' driveway

It all comes back to giving back. Moomaw has a donation box, collecting money for FeedMore WNY and EA Spooky Way has a donation link for the East Aurora Boys and Girls Club.