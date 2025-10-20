'Not okay with this': West Seneca schools working to address issues with late school buses

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Imagine waiting for your child to get home from school of the bus and he never gets dropped off. That was the final straw for Eric Krajewski.

"It just makes you frantic," said Krajewski. "It's not an Amazon package I'm waiting on, it's my son."

His 5-year-old son E.J. goes to Winchester Potters Elementary and has had issues with bus timing since the school year started.

"It wasn't nerve-racking until last week when he wasn't dropped off at all," explains Krajewski.

He tells me he normally watches his son's bus on the app, but he can't do that when routes get combined, which happens often and leads to delays.

But this was more than a delay. E.J. is supposed to get home at 3:17.

"It happened to be that the bus driver forgot to drop him off, went to pick up other kids from another school, then they found him on the bus, and finally he got home around 4:45," said Krajewski.

What's causing the issues?

Short staffing. Bus drivers have to double up routes when other drivers don't come to work.

"I understand everyone's short-staffed, but let's come to a resolution here so we're not waiting an hour for our child," said Krajewski.

Taylor Epps Eric and E.J. Krajewski

I reached out to First Student about this.

"We recognize that this is not in line with the standards we set for ourselves and understand the inconvenience and stress this causes for students, families, and the district," a spokesperson wrote. "We remain committed to providing safe, reliable transportation and sincerely appreciate the community’s patience and continued partnership as we work to uphold the highest standards of service."

What's being done to fix it?

I asked West Seneca Central School District Superintendent Dr. Lisa Krueger about this over the phone.

"We're working with our partners at First Student so that they understand our concern," said Dr. Kruger. "We understand and hear your frustration. We are not okay with this."

Dr. Kruger told me she has a meeting scheduled with First Student on Tuesday afternoon to address this and other bus issues in the district.